LAHORE: A thorough probe into Thursday’s Tezgam fire incident in which three bogies of Tezgam train in Liaquatpur that killed at least 74 people and wounded 40 others would begin on Nov 8, reported ARY News.

Federal Government Inspector Railways (FGIR) Dost Ali Leghari would carry out the investigation at the office of the Multan divisional superintendent on Nov 8 and 9. He will also visit the Mirpurkhas railway station on Nov 12 to record statements.

A spokesperson for the railway department asked the people to share information, if they have any, about the Tezgam fire incident with the railway authorities.

Earlier, on Oct 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to ensure completion of a probe into the inferno at the earliest.

The prime minister telephoned the minister and got a briefing on the horrific incident that, according to the latter, killed at least 74 people and wounded about 40 others.

The prime minister instructed him to initiate action against the railway officials found to be remiss as per the law. He further issued directives for bringing in strict accountability within the department to avoid such happenings in the future.

Briefing Prime Minister Khan, Sheikh Rasheed said seemingly, the incident took place because of relevant train officials’ negligence. He, however, ruled out the involvement of any unscrupulous element in the inferno at this stage.

He said the blaze was caused by the explosion of two gas canisters, which were being used to prepare breakfast.

The minister said he visited the injured and issued directives for providing best healthcare facilities to them.

He added a compensation amount of Rs1.5 million will be given to those killed in the incident and Rs3 to Rs5 lacs to the injured.

Rasheed said around 2 lac people belonging to tableeghi jammat travel to Raiwind by train with gas canisters, stoves, and other essential items to prepare a meal.

Towards the end, PM Khan directed the minister to keep him informed on the investigation into the incident.

Comments

comments