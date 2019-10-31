Tezgam train incident occurred due to cylinder explosion, says driver

LAHORE: The driver of Tezgam Express in his statement has claimed that fire erupted in three bogies of the train due to cylinder explosions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Incident happened around 6:20 in the morning and train was immediately stopped when someone in the train pulled the chain. After seeing fire we immediately pulled engulfed bogies from others,” said driver.

At least 73 people were reported dead and 40 others injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday morning.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place.

A Pakistan Railways official confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire engulfed two other coaches as well.

Railway officials said there were more than 200 passengers travelling in the three carriages , in which there were at least 77 passengers in one of the carriages while there 78 in the other economy class carriage. At least 54 passengers were travelling in the business class carriage.

Railway Minister expressed greif

Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed expressed tremendous grief and sorrow on the harrowing incident and condoled those whose loved ones have died or are injured due to the fact.

The Minister also requested individuals traveling via trains to not cook over live flames or carry possible flammable substances during travel to safeguard themselves from such tragedies.

He also informed that the train track would be cleared for commute within two hours, the Tableeghi Jamaat members were headed for a religious gathering in Rawalpindi and were trying to cook something over a gas cylinder when a possible leakage resulted in catastrophe.

Pak Army mobilized to help in rescue, relief efforts

Soldiers from the Pakistan Army reached the scene of the incident and were helping with the rescue operation, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Pakistan Army soldiers are working with the civil administration to help with the operation. An army aviation helicopter has reached the scene of the incident,” the statement added.

The military’s media wing added, the helicopter was transporting the injured to the hospital.

Eyewitness accounts claim short circuit triggered incident

Eyewitness accounts of the tragic Tezgam train inferno claim a short circuit in the ceiling fan of an air conditioned sleeper bogie of the train.

Witnesses to the incident say that reports of a possible gas cylinder leakage, or explosion are false and did not trigger the flames.

Witnesses also narrated how many of them jumped from the moving vehicle engulfed in flames to save their lives from jeopardy.

Comments

comments