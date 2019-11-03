Tezgam train fire incident: PFSA completes DNA tests of all dead bodies

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A team of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) has completed its procedures for conducting DNA of the unidentifiable dead bodies of the affected persons in Tezgam train fire incident, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PFSA team departed from Rahim Yar Khan after completing DNA tests of the dead bodies where they carried out the genealogical examination of 63 specimens.

Many of the dead bodies were unrecognisable as the death toll from a massive fire erupted in three bogies of Tezgam Express surged to 75 as one more passenger succumbed to his burn injuries on Saturday.

Sources said that a passenger, Liaquat Ali, was onboard the ill-fated train when a fire broke out and engulfed three bogies of the train at a glance leaving dozens of people perished. He had suffered critical burn injuries in the inferno and was moved toNishtar Hospital in Multan.

Liaquat was undergoing treatment at the hospital but on Saturday night his health condition worsened and he breathed his last at the hospital, said the sources.

Earlier on October 31, 73 people had reportedly dead and 40 others injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place. A Pakistan Railways official had confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire had engulfed two other coaches as well.

