‘Thank you Maulana for further strengthening Imran Khan’s govt’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday took a jibe at Maulana Fazlur Rehman for bringing ‘few dozen people’ to stage his anti-government protest in the federal capital.

In a Twitter post, he said, “Thank you Maulana. You further strengthened Imran Khan’s government by bringing a few dozen people.”

He disparaged the Opposition for being full of rifts among themselves. Slamming the anti-government Azadi March, Vawda said that these protesters seeking to throw the government, have got their own selves knocked down.

شکریہ مولانا- آپ نے چند درجن لوگ لا کے عمران خان کی حکومت کو اور بھی مضبوط کر دیا ہے- اپوزیشن بھی وہ جس میں پھوٹ ہے- کرائے کے احتجاجی حکومت گراتے گراتے خود گر گئے- — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) November 1, 2019

Under the leadership of its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JUI-F-led Azadi March reached Islamabad on Thursday to stage an anti-government protest rally in the federal capital.

Earlier today, referring to Fazl’s Azadi March, the Prime Minister said, “Jews did not need to conspire against Pakistan as long as Maulana existed.”

He added that the Indian media is overjoyed at ‘Azadi March’, they are hailing Fazlur Rehman as if he was an Indian citizen.

