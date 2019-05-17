Thar coal an important asset of country: PM

ISLAMABAD: Billing the Thar Coal as a project of national interest, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed on Friday the federal government’s commitment to extend every possible support to make it successful.

He was chairing a high-level meeting on the Thar coal reserves and their utilisation at the PM House in the capital.

PM Khan said the Thar Coal is an important asset of the country, which was neglecting in the past. He added Thar’s coal will be helpful in meeting the energy needs of the country.

He was briefed about projects of public welfare, including health, education, skill development of local people, and afforestation in Thar, being implemented under the Thar Foundation.

The Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company briefed the prime minister about mining in Thar.

He was informed that the first phase of Block-II of Thar Coal has been completed, while work on the second phase is underway. Power plants are being setup to fulfill energy requirements of the country by utilising Thar coal in various phases.

