Tharparkar, Sindh declared coronavirus free, no cases active currently

Tharparkar sindh

KARACHI: District Tharparkar in Sindh currently has no active coronavirus cases, media coordinator for provincial Minister for Health revealed on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, seven people had tested positive for coronavirus in the past and were kept in isolated quarantine.

Read More: Sindh govt manipulating COVID-19 results against opposition, PML-F’s Rashidi claims

All seven patients tested negative for the pathogen upon re-testing after serving the designated 14 day quarantine.

Earlier in the day, 709 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Sindh over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 11,480, according to the provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

Read More: Sindh reports 709 new coronavirus cases, nine more deaths

In a tweet, he said nine people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 189.

Murtaza Wahab said 4,215 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours against which 709 came back positive. He added 61 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,081.

