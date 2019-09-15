The Boat Car: driver keeps scuba mask, snorkeler handy

FLORIDA: A native driver or a boatman whatever you want to call him is turning heads on local roads while cruising around in an unusual vehicle, “the boat car.”

The boat car, owned by Pensacola, Florida native, Gerry Moore, was made from a decommissioned boat and the bottom half of a Ford Expedition SUV.

Moore’s wife, Karen, said he did the work himself.

“Took him three days. Three days, he drove it out of our yard,” she said of her husband’s outlandish invention.

Gerry Moore said he was careful to make sure the vehicle was street legal before taking out on Pensacola roads.

“As long as you have headlights, tail lights, turn signals and horns, you’re good,” he said.

Moore said the boat car’s top is always down, so he keeps a scuba mask and a snorkel on deck in case of rain.

“You have to have rain gear in case it rains,” he said.

