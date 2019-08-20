LAHORE: Spokesperson to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Gill yesterday (Monday) said that the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given an extension because the nation and the country needed him, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

اس وقت بھارت سے eye to eye، ball to ball مقابلہ ہو رہا ہے آپکا۔ FATF کی لسٹ میں ڈلوانے سے لیکر زیادہ پانی چھوڑنے تک، اس حد تک وہ آپکو نہیں چھوڑتا۔ ایسی صورتحال میں جنرل باجوہ کی مدت ملازمت میں توسیع کرکے کوئی مہربانی نہیں کی گئی بلکہ جنرل باجوہ کو قوم کو ضرورت ہے۔ @SHABAZGIL pic.twitter.com/cDwRqdcJlP — Dr. Shahbaz Gill Updates (@DRSGUPDATES) August 20, 2019

Gill, appearing on the current affairs talk show of ARY’s Arshad Sharif, said that due to the precarious situation Pakistan faces due to heightened tensions with India in reference to Kashmir’s illegal annexation demanded that the current Army Chief of the armed forces stayed for another tenure.

Shahbaz Gill said that the Pakistan Armed Forces are ‘eyeball to eyeball’ at the Line of Control (LoC) over the Kashmir issue and it would’ve been a questionable decision if the Army Chief was removed and replaced when the country faced such odds.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the extension in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure for next three years.

According to a notification issued from the Prime Minister Office, the premier had taken the decision “in view of the regional security environment”.

His extension will start from the day of his retirement.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa replaced General Raheel Sharif as COAS on November 29, 2016.

