Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


The country needed General Qamar Bajwa, hence the extension: Shahbaz Gill

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Qamar Bajwa, Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Spokesperson to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Gill yesterday (Monday) said that the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given an extension because the nation and the country needed him, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Gill, appearing on the current affairs talk show of ARY’s Arshad Sharif, said that due to the precarious situation Pakistan faces due to heightened tensions with India in reference to Kashmir’s illegal annexation demanded that the current Army Chief of the armed forces stayed for another tenure.

Read More: India resorts to water aggression against Pakistan: Shahbaz Gill

Shahbaz Gill said that the Pakistan Armed Forces are ‘eyeball to eyeball’ at the Line of Control (LoC) over the Kashmir issue and it would’ve been a questionable decision if the Army Chief was removed and replaced when the country faced such odds.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the extension in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure for next three years.

According to a notification issued from the Prime Minister Office, the premier had taken the decision “in view of the regional security environment”.

Read More: Gen Bajwa’s extension to give a message of national unity: FM Qureshi

His extension will start from the day of his retirement.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa replaced General Raheel Sharif as COAS on November 29, 2016.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Court extends physical remand of six accused in murder of teen boy in Karachi

International

16th day of curfew, communication blackout in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan

AJK President urges UNSC to fulfill responsibility for resolution of Kashmir dispute

Pakistan

India provides data of river water discharged to Pakistan


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close