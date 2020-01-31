Based on an award-winning play (“The Audience”) by showrunner Peter Morgan, Netflix’s “The Crown” is relinquishing its throne.

The original drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.

Read More: UK press watchdog rejects Prince Harry’s complaint over drugged wildlife article

The series began with an inside look at the early reign of the queen, who ascended the throne at age 25 after the death of her father, King George VI.

The streaming service confirmed the series centred on the British royals will end with its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton’s portrayal of the matriarch.

Fans are hoping the show would tackle the modern era of the royals, including, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s decision to step back from the royal family, will be disappointed.

Morgan shared that initially, he saw the show completing an additional season, but had a “change of heart.”

“At the outset, I had imagined ‘The Crown’ running for six seasons, but now that we have begun work on the stories for Season 5 it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” he said.

Read More: Bill Gates’ daughter gets engaged to Muslim millionaire

Imelda Staunton who will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of The Crown said: “I have loved watching The Crown from the very start,”

Lauding the portrayal of the royal matriarch Staunton said: “As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”

Comments

comments