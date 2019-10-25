‘The Simpsons’ to air an Avengers-themed episode

Famous cartoon The Simpsons and The Avengers are joining forces for an iconic episode.

The new Avengers-themed episode promises the madness of both blockbusters. Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Endgame directors the Russo brothers are going to be making a cameo.

Fox is planning to air it on February 23, 2020.

The episode will be titled Bart the Bad Guy, according to TV Line. It will show Bart seeing a cut of the unreleased sequel of the popular Vindicator superhero movie franchise.

He will use the spoilers to blackmail the directors, played by the Russo brothers, to get what he wants. The movie’s villain will be voiced by Feige.

Earlier, the award-winning cartoon, which is currently running it’s 31st season, parodied the Marvel franchise Infinity War back in January.

Comments

comments