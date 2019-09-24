Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘The Simpsons’ producer J. Michael Mendel dies at 54

Michael Mendel, The Simpsons, death

Award-winning animation producer J. Michael Mendel has died at the age of 54. 

Known for his work on The Simpsons and Rick and Morty, he is a recipient of four Emmy awards.

American animated science fiction sitcom, Rick and Morty’s co-creator Justin Roiland was devasted about his friend’s loss and offered his condolences.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote “My friend, partner, and line producer Mike Mendel passed away. I am devastated. My heart breaks for his family. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you by my side Mike. I’m destroyed.”

A spokesperson for the network where the sitcom airs said ” Mike was a universally respected Emmy-winning producer with over 25 years in the industry, who guided and supported a generation of artists, writers and creators and his absence will be felt by the entire community.’

His association with the long-running animated comedy The Simpsons started in 1989. With 207 episodes to his credit, he won three Emmys almost consecutively for the show.

Mendel left behind his wife, Juel Bestrop— a fellow Emmy winner and casting director.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Naomi Watts opens up on pressure surrounding ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

Lifestyle

Humayun Saeed takes a leap of faith with daring skydive

Lifestyle

British royals to visit Cape Town beach used for therapy

Lifestyle

Here’s why Yasir Hussain loves Iqra Aziz even more now!


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close