‘The Simpsons’ producer J. Michael Mendel dies at 54

Award-winning animation producer J. Michael Mendel has died at the age of 54.

Known for his work on The Simpsons and Rick and Morty, he is a recipient of four Emmy awards.

American animated science fiction sitcom, Rick and Morty’s co-creator Justin Roiland was devasted about his friend’s loss and offered his condolences.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote “My friend, partner, and line producer Mike Mendel passed away. I am devastated. My heart breaks for his family. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you by my side Mike. I’m destroyed.”

My friend, partner, and line producer Mike Mendel passed away. I am devastated. My heart breaks for his family. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you by my side Mike. I’m destroyed. — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) September 23, 2019

A spokesperson for the network where the sitcom airs said ” Mike was a universally respected Emmy-winning producer with over 25 years in the industry, who guided and supported a generation of artists, writers and creators and his absence will be felt by the entire community.’

His association with the long-running animated comedy The Simpsons started in 1989. With 207 episodes to his credit, he won three Emmys almost consecutively for the show.

Mendel left behind his wife, Juel Bestrop— a fellow Emmy winner and casting director.

