The Weeknd maintains Grammys boycott despite policy changes

The Weeknd, who blasted the Recording Academy for snubbing him at the 2021 Grammy Awards despite his smash-hit 2020 album After Hours, has responded to the Academy making changes to its policies.

Talking to Variety about the changes in rules for the Grammys that called for the elimination of secret nomination-review committees that were behind his historic snub, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) said that he will still not submit his music for consideration.

“The trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag,” he said. “I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system truly at play for the win to be celebrated, but it’s an important start.”

He, however, acknowledged that the changes were an “important start”.

“I remain uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting in the future,” he categorically stated.

Abel was shockingly excluded from getting any nominations at the 2021 Grammys even after delivering one of the biggest critical and commercial hits of 2020.

The singer had taken to Twitter to then call out the Academy, tweeting, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency.”

Comments

comments