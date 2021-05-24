The Weeknd bounced back from his Grammys snub with a stunning win at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, reported Billboard.

The After Hours hitmaker, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, picked up a whopping 10 awards at this year’s BBMA’s including the top honor of Artist of the Year for which he beat out nominees like Drake and Taylor Swift.

Accepting one of his awards during the evening, the Weeknd promised that the “after hours are over and the dawn is coming,” hinting at a possible change in sound in upcoming albums.

In addition to the Artist of the Year trophy, he also took home awards for top male artist, top Hot 100 artist, top Radio Songs artist, top R&B artist, top R&B male artist, top R&B album (for After Hours), top Hot 100 song, top radio song and top R&B song (all for “Blinding Lights”), reported Billboard.

The Weeknd’s stunning run at the BBMA’s comes after a huge controversy involving the Recording Academy after they snubbed him of any nominations at this year’s Grammys even after he delivered one of the most successful albums of 2020 with After Hours.

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” Abel had tweeted in response.

