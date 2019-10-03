‘They are using you for their own gains Maulana’: Awan cautions JUIF chief

ISLAMABAD: Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan taking a jibe at the leader of JUIF said, only talking on the matter of Kashmir will get people to stand with you, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Taking to the social networking platform, Twitter, SAPM Awan called out the leader of Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF), Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman and cautioned him.

SAPM Awan tweeted: “Maulana be wary of the underlying motives of the two political parties that are using you.”

Showing concern for the opposition leader, Awan said that those telling you that they are with you are actually trying to make you a scapegoat for their own personal and political gains.

“How can a person who claims to have his hands on the nerve of politics not see what the public demands at the moment,” said Awan.

In conclusion, she taunted Maulana over saving his accumulated wealth, claiming that his partners wanted to turn him into a sacrificial animal and were baiting him in.

