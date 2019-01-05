Thief breaks into shop, flees with lakhs of rupees in minutes

KARACHI: A burglar broke into a shop in Soldier Bazaar area of Karachi on Friday night and robbed it of lakhs of rupees in a matter of few minutes.

ARY News has obtained a surveillance camera footage in which the thief can be clearly seen all alone breaking the lock of the shop’s shutter without any fear of getting caught in the dark of the night.

He stole more than Rs0.4 million in around five minutes. The stealer slipped the money from drawers into his pocket and ran away.

Earlier in January 2018, a shopkeeper was shot dead while resisting a robbery attempt in Saddar area, while two suspected robbers were killed.

The shopkeeper, named Owais, was shot dead by suspected robbers in the mobile market in Saddar area while reportedly resisting a robbery attempt.

However, area residents apprehended one of the robbers and severely thrashed him. He was later handed over to police in subconscious state, but succumbed to his wounds received after the mob attack.

