WATCH: Thief snatches car from woman in Karachi

KARACHI: Incidence of car snatching has become commonplace in Karachi as a man snatched a car from a woman in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The video of the incident was caught on camera, showing how the man deprived a family of their expensive car in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

In a video, it can be seen that the woman was sitting in a parked car as the latter’s husband and son went to buy some food from the shop.

Taking advantage of the scene by watching a woman alone in the car, the suspect entered the vehicle and took away the car easily. The terrified woman left the car when the suspect entered the vehicle.

Read More: Watch: Thief steals bike in 13 seconds

The CCTV footage shows that the woman’s husband and son tried to get enter the car but they were stopped by the woman.

According to the International Crime Index published by numbeo.com in April 2021, Karachi was ranked 103 in the 2020 ranking.

In 2014, Karachi was ranked 06 on the index owing to targeted killings and other violent acts, however, an operation launched by the law enforcing authorities (LEAs) and police helped in improving the law and order situation in the metropolis with each passing year.

Comments

comments