All thieves banded together to save corruption: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Friday said that all the corrupts and plunderers of the national wealth banded together to save their corruption, ARY News reported.

Talking about Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ‘Azadi March’, Murad Saeed said that all the thieves, benami account holders and plunderers of national wealth have gathered at one place to protect their alleged corruption and to get NRO.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that everyone knew that no corrupt person will get NRO in Naya Pakistan. Offering plea bargain to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Murad Saeed said if he wanted to get released his father from jail, Bilawal will have to pay back the looted money.

Read More: PM terms ‘Azadi March’ blackmailing tactic, spurns NRO chances

Earlier on October 28, terming the Azadi March as a blackmailing tactic of opposition parties, Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated that no NRO will be granted to the corrupt elements, no matter even if they hold the march or resort to any other blackmailing.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib, he had said the organizers of the march were scared of the successes of the government. The PM had regretted the purpose of anti-government protest was to create hindrance in the implementation of government’s policies which had started yielding positive results.

Comments

comments