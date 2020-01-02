WATCH: Thieves loot medicines from Sheikhupura pharmacy

SHEIKHUPURA: In a unique robbery, thieves looted medicines worth million of rupees from a pharmacy in Sheikhupura, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a CCTV footage, seen by ARY News, the thieves can be seem looting cash and medicines from the medical store without any fear.

Sources said that several thieves, in late night, arrived at the medical store situated in Muridke area of Sheikhupura, broke open locks and took away cash, medicines and other valuables.

Local residents said that robberies and street crimes are on the rise in the area and demanded of the concerned authorities to take strict action against the elements involved in such heinous crimes.

