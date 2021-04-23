Thieves return coronavirus vaccine with apology

HARYANA: In a surprising incident, a day after around 700 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were stolen from the storeroom of a hospital, the muggers returned the vials with a “sorry” message in India’s Haryana.

According to t the details, the muggers stole the entire stock of coronavirus vaccine from Jind General Hospital’s storeroom on Thursday. However, after the thieves came to know that the stolen vials were coronavirus vaccines, they left them at a roadside tea stall near the hospital with an apology note.

“Sorry, I didn’t know it was medicines for corona,” the thief wrote in Hindi in the note attached to the bag.

However, the police have registered a case into the theft of the coronavirus vaccine and launched investigations.

