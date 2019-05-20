All thieves gathered under one roof to save their corruption: Sheikh Rasheed
ISLAMABAD: Commenting on the Iftar dinner gathering of the opposition parties, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has said all the thieves gathered under one roof to defend their corruption, ARY News reported on Monday.
Talking to ARY News, he expressed confidence that the country would come out of economic crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Referring to the crises, the country passing through, he contented crises will affect the opposition more than the government.
Holding the past rulers responsible for the increasing inflation, the minister said the incumbent government was compelled to take hard decisions for the revival of the economy.
“Masses are suffering due to wrongdoings of the past regimes”, Rasheed said and hoped that situation will improve in coming three to four months.
Criticizing the opposition’s iftar dinner, the minister said that the opposition parties were making alliance to save their corruption.
