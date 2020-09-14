Thieves use gas cutter, steal Rs9,50000 from ATM in India

PUNE: Thieves in the Indian state of Pune cut open an automated teller machine (ATM) and stole Rs9,50000.

The cash was stolen from an RBI-licensed white label ATM operator in Chimbli village near Alandi in Pune.

According to senior inspector Ravindra Chaudhar of the Alandi police, “The theft came to light around 2.50am on Sunday, barely 20 minutes after the culprits left with the cash.

Till late Sunday evening, no one from the non-banking entity, which manages the kiosk, came to lodge an FIR with us. We have suo motu lodged a case.”

Chaudhar said the suspects entered the kiosk around 2.20am and blackened the CCTV cameras inside. “They used a gas cutter to open the machine and stole Rs9.5 lakh from the cash tray. They left the spot within 10 minutes of entering the kiosk,” he said.

Chaudhar said they had written to the company several times to deploy security guards at the kiosk, to no avail. “Moreover, the central security system of the company too was not aware of the incident, as the culprits disconnected electricity supply while cutting open the machine. There was no security guard,” Chaudhar said.

