Third case of coronavirus surfaces in United Kingdom

LONDON: A third person in the United Kingdom (UK) has been diagnosed with coronavirus, it is being told that the patient picked up the infection overseas.

The patient had been transferred for “robust infection control measures” which are employed to prevent any further spread of the virus, a local doctor said.

The National Health Service (NHS) was “well prepared to manage these cases and we are now working quickly to identify any contacts the patient has had”, he added.

A senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton said the outbreak was “at a very important point, both globally and here in the UK”.

At this stage, the infection appeared to have been imported, rather than acquired through human-to-human transmission within the UK.

Ten more on a quarantined cruise liner in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, as health experts stepped up efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has provoked fears of a global pandemic.

The death toll from the virus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563, with more than 28,000 confirmed infections there.

Financial analysts have cut their growth outlook for the world’s second-largest economy, with rating agency Moody’s pointing to risk to auto sales and production.

