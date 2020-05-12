Third cop loses battle against coronavirus in Sindh

KARACHI: In yet another casualty from coronavirus, a policeman lost his battle against the infection on Tuesday, making it the third fatality among cops in the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Hanif was battling with coronavirus and was put on ventilator at Indus Hospital four days back.

He was deputed at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of policemen affected by the coronavirus in Sindh has gone up to 151 after 36 more tested positive over the last two days, ARY News report on May 10 showed.

According to a spokesperson for Sindh police, at least 119 policemen are under treatment while 29 have recovered and been sent to their homes.

The spokesman added that two policemen have died due to the coronavirus so far while the condition of one sub-inspector was stated to be critical.

“Covid-19 infected policemen were being looked after properly and steps being taken to this effect on daily basis,” added the spokesperson.

It is to be noted that Sindh province is among the worst affected province in the country from coronavirus as it recorded 18 Coronavirus deaths during the past 24 hours– the highest in a single day, taking the provincial toll to 218, according to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation, Murad Ali Shah said that 593 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Sindh over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 12,610.

He said 4,064 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours against which 593 came back positive. He added 80 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,229.

