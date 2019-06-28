Third ‘Digi’ Awards Ceremony held in Karachi

KARACHI: Third Digital Awards were held today (Friday) presenting accolades in 37 different categories to deserving digital media platforms of Pakistan who performed exceedingly well in the year 2019, ARY News reported.

Popularised as ‘Digi Awards’ the ceremony saw the who’s who of the media and news industry gathered at a local hotel in the Metropolis.

The ceremony was hosted by Brand Executive Ashfa Paracha who was doing the honours for the 3rd time in running.

According to details, high ranking law enforcement officials, corporate juggernauts and people relate to the banking sector were also present on the occasion along with a sizeable participation of the general public.

Read More: Dr. Rahat dedicates his honorary degree to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

The jury deciding upon the candidates and nominees for the awards consisted of, Ashfaq Ahmed, Alam Khan, Shoaib Qureshi, Ali Khurshid, Abdul Sami Kahar and Shariq Naseem.

The event paid homage to the best performing mobile companies, banks and manufacturers of various products of daily and industrial use.

The winners were presented with awards on their outstanding contributions.

Chief guests, Commissioner Police Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Dr Ikhtiar Baig, Ahmed Shah and Shah Jehan Chaudhry congratulated the hosts for the auspicious ceremony.

In closing, brand executive Ashfa Paracha thanked the atte

Comments

comments