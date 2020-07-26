Third spell of monsoon rain hits parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Weather in Karachi turned pleasant after the third spell of monsoon rain hits several parts of Karachi on Sunday afternoon, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the rainfall resulted under the influence of low-pressure area developed in India’s Gujrat.

The parts of Karachi which received heavy to moderate rain include Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PECHS Society, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Kathor, Surjani Town, Bahadurabad, Super Highway Cattle Market, Shahra-e-Faisal and other parts of the city.

According to Met office, the current spell of monsoon rains is likely to continue over the next 24 hours while 20-35 mm rain is expected in different areas of the city during the third spell of monsoon rains.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET) had predicted that the third spell of monsoon rains likely to hit the city between July 26 and 27.

A new system of monsoon rains is likely to enter the city from July 26, said Director MET Sardar Sarfraz.

The parts of Karachi received moderate to heavy downpour on July 17 under the second spell of the monsoon system.

During the second spell of monsoon rain, the citizens suffered extreme difficulty while travelling through the flooded roads which created huge traffic jams in busiest roads including Shahrea Faisal, Do Talwar, Bahadurabad, Jama Cloth Market, Star Gate, Hassan Square, Guru Mandir, Nursery, Regent Plaza, Liquatabad, Lines Area, NIPA roundabout, Defence, Clifton, Boat Basin and others.

