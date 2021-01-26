This particular $2 coin could get you thousand bucks

An Australian $2 coin you may have as a change in your pockets right now can get you about $1000 if it carries a unique ‘HH’ sign on it.

The tiny “HH” stamp can be found on 1988 and 1989 $2 coins in the bottom left-hand corner, on the lower chest of the Indigenous man featured on the tails side.

The symbol represents the initials of Horst Hahne, the Royal Australian Mint chief engraver at the time the coins were first introduced.

However, coin experts have long maintained that coins with this stamp are not valuable given that around 200 million coins were minted with the “HH” symbol, but that hasn’t still stopped collectors from seeking top dollar for these particular coins.

One current eBay auction has starting bids on the “HH” $2 coin starting at a whopping $10,000.

While the listing is yet to have a bid, the experienced seller from Bathurst, NSW, has a 100% positive feedback rating.

Other auctions have the $2 pieces ranging from $5 to $20, while double rolls of the uncirculated coins are priced at $175.

However TikTok money expert TheHistoryOfMoney, known as Joelo, is adamant the coins are only worth $2.

His latest viral video points out the stamp, but says they’re not valuable.

“Coins made in 1988 and 1989 with ‘HH’ on them are only worth $2,” he said in the video.

“As there were 198 million of these minted.”

