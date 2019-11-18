Those asking for NRO live in fool’s paradise: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting speculation that a deal has been struck with the Sharif family, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated those asking for a deal along the lines as the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) live in a fool’s paradise.

Speaking to PTI leader Babar Awan who called on him, the prime minister declared that he will never back off from his stance of ensuring the rule of law in the country. He added all institutions are on the same page to strengthen Pakistan.

Prime Minister Khan said he wanted justice to prevail in the country as dispensation of justice has always been his government’s top priority. He said corruption is eating away at the foundation of the state.

He stressed the need for the strengthening and overhaul of state institutions. He said the government’s steps aimed at providing the public relief would be unveiled this month.

He said Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein and that freedom from India’s tyrannical rule is Kashmiris’ goal.

Mr Awan said state institutions are being strengthened in line with the government’s reforms agenda.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Khan’s tireless efforts and economic reforms are yielding positive results, which would soon trickle down to the poor. The government’s steps aimed at reforming the national economy are being welcomed, he added.

He said time would vindicate the PTI government’s tough decisions.

