Those waiting for ‘change’ in Punjab, conspirators: CM Buzdar  

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday categorically ruled out in-house change in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, CM Buzdar said that conspirators were spreading rumours about ‘change’ in Punjab government and misleading the masses.

All the stakeholders of the provincial government were on the same page, he said, adding that there was no forward block or pressure group in the ranks of ruling PTI.

Responding to a question, the chief minister ruled out the impression of any shortage of wheat flour in the province.

Read More: Usman Buzdar should step aside, his failure not PM’s fault: Fawad Chaudhry

Earlier on January 20, underscoring the need of structural reforms in Punjab government, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had urged Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to step aside.

Talking with Kashif Abbasi in his talk show ‘Off The Record’, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the chief mister’s failure was not the fault of the prime minister. He had maintained that CM Buzdar himself was responsible for his performance.

Responding to a question, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the federal government could not deliver effectively without the support of the provinces.

