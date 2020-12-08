Threat alert issued for PDM’s Lahore public gathering on Dec 13

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday issued a threat alert for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering scheduled in Lahore on December 13, warning that terrorists could target PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and other top political leadership of the opposition parties, ARY NEWS reported.

The police have asked the PDM leadership to cancel the Lahore public gathering owing to the security alert and in case of non-cancellation, has asked the opposition’s leadership including Maryam Nawaz to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

The alert said that the political leadership should use the bullet-proof vehicles during traveling and avoid popping their heads out from the sunroof.

It also called for avoiding load speakers during the event besides also asking the political leadership to implement the COVID-19 SOPs devised by the government.

The alert further said that measures were taken to increase the security of the political leaders and venue of the public gathering.

It is pertinent to mention here that on November 22, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) warned that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Taliban (TTP) could target the country’s political leadership in the PDM rally in Peshawar.

The NACTA has issued a threat alert that the PDM rally can be targetted by the TTP through a suicide bomber or IED blast at the jalsagah or adjoining areas. The alert was issued after a call of the TTP was traced by the intelligence agencies.

The political leadership has been informed about the threat alert, sources privy to the development said and added that security of the jalsagah has been tightened.

The participants of the public rally have been directed to park their vehicles some 1.5km away from the jalsahgah. Only political leaders would be allowed to enter the jalsagah with their vehicles.

