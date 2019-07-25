Three airports get digital weather information system

KARACHI: As part of its measures to modernise the country’s airports, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has equipped three of the airports with a new digital terminal information system, reported ARY News on Thursday.

Sources relayed the CAA has installed the Digital Airport Terminal Information System (DATIS) at Quetta, Sukkur, and Faisalabad airports.

The system has been acquired from Denmark at a cost of Rs30 million. It will keep pilots abreast of weather patterns during the phase of landing at these airports.

The sources say prior to the installation of this system, pilots faced problems while landing owing to lack of weather information.

According to CAA, this system will also be installed at other airports of the country.

