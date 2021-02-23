Three bankers among four arrested for Rs8.4 million fraud

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested four people, including three employees of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), in a Rs8.4 million fraud case.

According to the agency’s commercial bank circle, the four accused named Ashhad Siddiqui, Jahanzeb Bashir, Karim Baksh and Mohammad Osaf were involved in misappropriation of over Rs8.4 million.

They misappropriated the amount through forgery and fraud. Ashhad Siddiqui transferred the money from a bank account owned by his namesake to his own account in collusion with other accused.

The case was registered against six people on the complaint of the relevant bank branch manager.

FIA Deputy Director Fahad Khawaja said two other accused Khalid Rasheed and Hussain Memon are yet to be arrested.

