Three more beat COVID-19 in Gilgit-Baltistan, tally of recovered patients reaches 201

GILGIT: Three more people have beaten the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday, bringing the provincial tally of recovered patients to 201, ARY News reported.

According to the provincial health department, three more patients kept in different isolated quarantine facilities in GB have fully recovered from COVID-19 today. The officials said that their test results turned out to be negative, adding that the patients will be discharged soon.

Meanwhile, seven more cases of novel coronavirus were reported in GB, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 290.

The officials said that 86 patients of COVID-19 were currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the province.

Earlier on April 9, overall 15 coronavirus patients had recovered in Gilgit Baltistan, a federally administered area, bringing down the total number of active patients in the region to 101.

According to details provided by the information ministry, two more cases of the virus had been reported from the region that day, bringing the total number of active patients to 116. However, 15 of them had recovered after testing negative, lowering the tally to 101.

