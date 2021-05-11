Three boys sleeping in bin tipped into garbage truck, one dead

A 13-year-old boy died after an industrial bin he was sleeping in with two others was emptied into a garbage truck.

Three boys, aged 11, 12 and 13, were asleep in the bin when it was collected on Tuesday in Port Lincoln city on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula.

One of them managed to jump out while the other who ended up in the truck was relatively unhurt, police said. But, they added, the oldest of the three boys suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

“It is believed the truck driver was unaware the boys were in the bin at the time and is extremely shaken by the incident,” SA Police said.

“Safe Work SA have been advised.”

