Three children killed in DI Khan toy bomb explosion

DI Khan: At least three children were killed as a toy bomb exploded at home near the University area in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The children aged between five and nine years, were immediately shifted to local hospital where they scummed to their injuries.

“Three children aged between five to nine years, all boys, were killed by a toy bomb,” said a local government official.

In another accident in Dera Ismael Khan, five members of a family including two women and three children died when a tractor-trolley carrying a nomad family overturned at Dara Zinda area.

According to police, eight others received injuries and they shifted to district hospital where the condition of three persons stated to be serious.

Dozens of children, mostly in northwest Pakistan, have lost their lives in the past when playing with “toys” that turned out to be explosive devices.

Earlier in August 2018, three children sustained minor injuries when a toy bomb exploded near a mosque in Sultan Khel area of Landi Kotal on Monday.

Officials said the explosive device went off when children were busy buying ice cream from a street vendor.

