Three children vandalise facility after breaking into school

ALTUS, Okla: A six-year-old, eight-year-old and 12-year-old broke into a school and began vandalising the facility which was caught on surveillance cameras.

Police said that three kids were arrested after surveillance cameras of Altus Intermediate School reportedly caught footage of the kids spraying fire extinguishers, dumping paint on the floor and walls and damaging computers, doors and windows, reported Fox 8.

All in all, the vandals left behind at least $50,000 in damage in their wake, said the report.

The kids were arrested and released to their parents.

