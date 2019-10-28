Three civilians injured as Indian troops resort to indiscriminate firing from across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least three people were injured as the Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line Of Control (LoC), ISPR reported on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian army targeted the civilian population in Baghsar Sector at the LoC.

“Three people including a woman injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC,” said ISPR.

The ISPR said the injured belonged to a village in Bhambar Sector near the LoC.

Earlier on October 20, Pakistan army killed nine Indian soldiers killed and destroyed two bunkers in retaliation to unprovoked firing that targeted civilians near the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More: Pakistan says steep rise in India’s LoC violations threaten peace

Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in violation of the ceasefire line to deliberately targeting civilians in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Sectors, DG-ISPR said in a tweet.

In response to the provocation, Pakistan military troops effectively responded, leaving nine Indian soldiers killed and several injured, whereas, two bunkers were also destroyed.

During the exchange of fire, one Pakistani soldier and three civilians were martyred, whereas, two soldiers and five civilians wounded, said DG-ISPR. The martyred soldier is identified as Lance Naik Zahid. The injured civilians were shifted to district hospitals.

The director-general condemned the unprovoked firing, saying, “Targeting innocent civilians by Indian Army is an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps. Injured civilians evacuated to District hospitals. UNMOGIP [United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan], as well as domestic & foreign media, have open access to AJK [Azad Jammu and Kashmir], liberty not available in IOJ&K [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir].”

