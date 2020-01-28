Three cops injured as FIA raiding team fired upon in Hafizabad

GUJRANWALA: Three cops sustained bullet injuries on Tuesday after criminals fired upon a raiding party of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Hafizabad area of Punjab’s Gujranwala division, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, an FIA party raided a house at Garhi Awan in Hafizabad area to nab a culprit, identified as Malik Sajid, wanted by the agency.

As the law enforcement authority reached near the house, they were fired upon by the criminals, injuring three personnel including an assistant sub-inspector. The criminal succeeded in fleeing from the scene.

The injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment as the authorities search for the absconding criminal.

On January 28, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team on Monday carried out a raid in Mirpurkhas to nab a youngster allegedly involved in blackmailing foreign women via social media accounts.

According to details, the accused had over 150 accounts on social media from where he used to hack the accounts of the foreign nationals to retrieve images and their other personal data only to blackmail them.

Read More: Man arrested on wife’s complaint for overnight Facebook use

The accused use different technologies aimed at taking over the accounts and was involved in harassing Iranian and Afghan national women. The authorities claimed that he had been hiding in interior Sindh for the last one and a half year.

“We have taken into possession his laptops and mobile phones and a forensic audit of them are underway to unearth more details of his crime,” he said.

Comments

comments