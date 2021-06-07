Three dacoits killed in alleged Toba Tek Singh police encounter

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three dacoits were shot dead during an alleged police encounter in Punjab’s district of Toba Tek Singh on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, three muggers were intercepted in the limits of PS Rajana when they were looting the residents. During an exchange of fire, all three dacoits died on the spot.

The police added that the dacoits were killed in the firing of their accomplices. The police also recovered weapons, mobile phones and snatched motorbike from the killed muggers. The cops have started an investigation into the matter in light of the evidence collected from the crime scene.

In a separate police encounter, last year, a 22-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a bullet during an encounter between Dolphin Force personnel and muggers in Lahore. Read more: Police encounter claims young girl’s life in Lahore The police encounter took place at the Wahdat Colony area in Lahore after the Dolphin Force personnel had intercepted three muggers and arrested them after a brief exchange of fire.

