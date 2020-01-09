Three-day moot to decipher Indus Script opened at Mohen jo Daro

KARACHI: A three-day Indus Script Conference opened at ancient city of Mohen jo Daro on Thursday with the collaboration of Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department and National Fund for Mohenjo Daro, ARY News reported.

This is the first time in Pakistan’s history that an international conference is being held with the aim to decode the script found at Mohen jo Daro.

Several experts from various parts of the world presented their papers on Indus script at the conference on first day. The moot will be continued from January 9 to 11.

The researchers will present their papers to decode the script through their respective researches on the first two days of the conference, while the public will be briefed about the outcomes on the third day of the conference.

The conference being participated by renowned experts from Germany, USA, UK, Italy, Japan, China and other countries.

German archaeologist Prof Dr Michael Jansen told the moot that Mohen jo Daro has been still under threat and the problems faced by the ancient city are yet to be addressed completely.

Dr Michael Jansen had earlier in a seminar said that around 90% of the ruins of Mohen Jo Daro have yet to be excavated. Delivering a lecture at Sindh University, Dr Jansen said Mohen Jo Daro stood out from other contemporary civilisations due to its well-planned water supply and drainage systems.

