Three dead in shooting outside superstore in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA: Three people were dead in a shooting outside a superstore in Oklahoma on Monday morning, law enforcement officials said, the third fatal shooting at the retailer in five months and the latest in a string of gun violence across the United States.

Video of the scene showed heavy police presence around a car riddled with bullet holes in the Walmart parking lot in Duncan, Oklahoma. A white sheet, covering what appeared to be a body, was laid next to it, with bloodstains visible on the ground.

The bodies of one woman and one man were found inside the car, with another dead man found outside the car, the Duncan Police Department said on Facebook. A handgun was found on the scene, police said.

The shooter was among the dead, the Duncan Banner newspaper reported citing police.

Duncan is a town of roughly 22,000 people located about 80 miles (129 km) south of Oklahoma City.

The incident came the day after another shooting in Fresno, California, that saw at least four killed as people gathered in a backyard to watch a football game, with at least one shooter still unaccounted for.

California was also hit by a school shooting in Santa Clarita last week in which a 16-year-old boy shot and killed two classmates before turning the gun on himself, and a San Diego shooting on Saturday that saw a man kill his estranged wife and three of their young sons before killing himself.

In August, a man killed 22 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart and injured 26 others. He is accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans and has pleaded not guilty.

