Three dead, five injured in Tandianwala road accident

TANDIANWALA: At least three people including two women were dead and five others were injured when a Sahiwal bound passenger van collided with a tree in the limits of PS Bahlak, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing rescue sources.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred as the driver fell asleep during driving and lost his control over the bus.

The injured and the bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), Tandlianwala.

Earlier, at least six members of a family, including children and women were killed in a deadly road accident in Badin, Sindh.

Read more: Three people killed,10 injured as passenger coach flips in Ghotki

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, had rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police sources had said that the ill-fated family was travelling in their car when the vehicle overturned near Talhar area of Badin.

The officials said that probably, over speeding was the cause behind the accident.

Comments

comments