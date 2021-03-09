Three dead, ten injured as Gujranwala protest turns violent

GUJRANWALA: At least three people were killed while ten others injured after a protest against a private housing society turned violent in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, land owners staged the protest against the the Royal Palm City outside its office in Chanda Qila over non-payment of their dues.

Clash broke out between the protesters and security guards of the society with both sides attacking each other with sticks and stones. The area resembled a battleground for some time.

The situation took a turn for worse when the guards baton-charged the angry protesters and resorted to aerial firing. As a result of the violent clash and firing, three people were killed and ten others, including two guards, got wounded.

On getting information, a heavy contingent of the police personnel reached the spot and cordoned it off. They took into custody the society’s owners Ahmed and Waqas and shifted them to Saddar police station.

The protesters later blocked the GT road by placing the bodies of the deceased to protest against the society.

