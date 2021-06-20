Three die after inhaling poisonous gas in Bahawalnagar well

CHISHTIAN: At least three people died while three others fainted after inhaling poisonous gas inside a well in Punjab’s Bahawalnagar on Sunday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details, the people went inside a well for cleaning it in Chishtian area of Bahawalnagar. Poisonous gas had accumulated in the well. The people fell unconscious inside the well.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the site to took the people out of the well. Rescue officials shifted the people to the hospital where doctors pronounced three of them dead on arrival.

Earlier on February 17, Two labourers had been killed when a poisonous gas spread inside a coal mine in Harnai, Balochistan.

As per details, the poisonous gas had spread inside the mine, suffocating the two miners to death, while two others got stuck in the mine, said Levies officials. The deceased miners had been busy working inside the coalmine when the poisonous gas spread suddenly and filled the place. The rescue teams had been finding it difficult to recover trapped citizens.

