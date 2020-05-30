Three die in Swat due to COVID-19, district death toll rises to 44

SWAT: Three coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection in the district on Saturday (today), ARY News reported.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the death toll from the virus in the district has gone up to 44.

880 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Swat, 4 more were infected with the virus today.

Pakistan confirmed 78 more deaths from novel coronavirus during last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,395.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the virus was confirmed in 2,429 people during the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 66,457.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 26,113 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 24,104 in Punjab, 9,067 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,087 in Balochistan, 2,192 in Islamabad, 660 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 234 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 445 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in KP, 439 in Punjab, 427 in Sindh, 46 in Balochistan, 23 in Islamabad and 9 in GB.

