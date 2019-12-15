Three of a family die by gas suffocation in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Three members of a family including a police official, were suffocated to death due to gas leak in their room in Rajoiya village of Abbottabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A man Jahangir had left the gas heater on last night when he and other family members went to sleep, SHO Havelian police Sardar Rafique said.

Jahangir, his wife Musarrat Shaheen and seven-year-old son Ahmad Jahangir died by suffocation after their room filled with gas, police official said.

The dead bodies were shifted to Rural Health Centre to complete legal formalities.

According to police, Jahangir was an Inspector at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Quetta.

The incidents of deaths by suffocation increase in northern parts of Pakistan during freezing temperatures in winter.

According to a report, last year more than 10 people were died by suffocation in Abbottabad district.

