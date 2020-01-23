Three of a family perish in Thatta house fire

THATTA: Three members of a family were killed in a fire incident at their house in Thatta on Thursday morning, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials said two other members of the household sustained burn wounds after the fire broke out in their house near Rasool Buksh Brohi village.

The deceased included a woman and two children, they added.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Earlier, on Jan 12, six members of a family were burnt to death in a fire at their house in Gujrat’s Kotla Arab Khan area

Rescue officials said initial investigations indicate that the fire was triggered by a short circuit. They said the fire was so intense that the family members couldn’t find their way out of the house to evade the raging flames.

Local residents spotted smoke rising from the building and broke open the main door to rescue the family members.

The deceased were identified as Naseem Bibi, her sons Kashif and Faisal, and three daughters – Tayyab, Zobia, and Madeeha.

