Three FC personnel injured in Chaman explosion

QUETTA: At least three personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan were injured in a roadside bomb explosion in Chaman on Friday.

Sources said that the bomb was planted in a motorcycle, parked alongside the road and it exploded when a vehicle carrying the FC personnel was passing through the area.

The FC’s vehicle was on a routine patrolling in the area, the sources said, adding the vehicle was partially damaged in the explosion.

Soon after the blast, security forces rushed to the area and shifted the injured to the Combined Medical Hospital in Quetta. The security forces cordoned off the entire area and launched investigations into the blast.

Read More:12 including three Levies personnel, one FC soldier injured in two blasts in Balochistan

Earlier, at least 12 people, including three Levies personnel and one soldier of the Frontier Corps, had been wounded in two separate blasts in Balochistan on January 6.

A blast near Police Lines Jan Adda in Pishin district targeted a Levies official, Naib Tehsildar Abdul Maalik Tareen, leaving the naib tehsildar, his gunman Salahuddin and one other Levies member injured in the attack along seven citizens.

Levies sources had said that an improvised explosive device planted in a motorcycle outside Tareen’s office exploded as soon as he was about to enter the building.

Comments

comments