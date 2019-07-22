Three FIA officials suspended over ‘mobile phones smuggling’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) suspended on Monday its three officials over their alleged involvement in smuggling of mobile phones, reported ARY News.

Director General FIA Bashir Memon suspended sub-inspector Javed Iqbal, sub-inspector Akhtar Iqbal and constable Waqas Bhatti for allegedly smuggling cell phones.

He directed the immigration director, Nasir Mahmood Satti to carry out a probe into the matter and submit his report at the earliest.

In a statement, he said there is no place for the people involved in illegal activities in the FIA. He added legal action would be taken against the suspended FIA officials over their involvement in smuggling.

Earlier today, the Airport Security Force (ASF) arrested an FIA officer for smuggling 60 cellphones at Islamabad airport.

The ASF during a search found a bag full of cell phones from the custody of the FIA personnel as he was coming out of the airport.

“The official was involved in smuggling of 60 cell phones”, the ASF authorities said.

