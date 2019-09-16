Three held for selling govt’s land worth Rs7bn in Karachi

KARACHI: The anti-corruption department on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three suspects, including two police officials, on charges of illegal sale of official land in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Anti-corruption department’s deputy director said that the suspects were involved in selling government land worth Rs 7 billion through fake documents.

He said that the suspects were identified as Asim Siddique, in-charge of Khalidabad Chowki, Hyder, head constable and Fateh Saand.

The deputy director said that the gang sold government land in Bhango Gabol Goth and Gulistan-e-Johar. He said that the directors was also involved in china cutting in the metropolis.

The anti-corruption department has lodged a case against the suspects and initiated investigation into the scam.

Earlier on September 25, a group of land grabbers not only occupied but had sold President Arif Alvi’s 400 square yards plot in Karachi.

Arif Alvi had bought this plot in Block 10, Gulistan-e-Johar, for Rs50,000 in 1978, 40 years ago. He could not reclaim it even after passage of many years.

He had declared this plot in his asset details with the Election Commission of Pakistan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

