MULTAN: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday said that three new maternity hospitals would be set up in Southern Punjab.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, Provincial health minister said no hospital will be privatized in Punjab as per the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said over 24,000 basic health units across the province would be made functional for 24 hours.

Earlier on Friday, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was bringing real change in public sector hospital in the province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a new building of Punjab Health Foundation, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that past governments had ignored this institution for their political and personal interests.

In a statement issued today, she said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the current provincial government made the hospital functional.

The minister said, “Bright chances for jobs and business in health sector have been created. Past governments of 24 years have only issued loans to 1100 doctors to run business and we have issued 350 loans during just last nine months.” She further said that recovery rate of Punjab Health Foundation was 97 percent.

